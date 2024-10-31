Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 5,019 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after buying an additional 420,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after buying an additional 200,427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,516,000 after acquiring an additional 139,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after acquiring an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $195.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.06. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.61 and a fifty-two week high of $201.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

