Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 192.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,935,000 after buying an additional 371,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,355 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,068,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,699,000 after purchasing an additional 329,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $155.98 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $102.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.