Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.19% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,347,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 546,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after buying an additional 132,643 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,309,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 201,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

