Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 15,696 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 124.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $122.54 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.