Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 15,696 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 124.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $122.54 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
