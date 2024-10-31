Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $20,180,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

