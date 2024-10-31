Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after buying an additional 1,593,703 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,189,000 after purchasing an additional 312,321 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,016,000 after buying an additional 57,693 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 194,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,373,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $248.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $252.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

