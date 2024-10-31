Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,639,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,105,000 after purchasing an additional 109,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,669,000 after acquiring an additional 218,760 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,314,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,269,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 782,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,414,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period.

Shares of SPGP opened at $105.50 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $107.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average is $102.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

