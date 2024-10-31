Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $17.17 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.44 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.47.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.