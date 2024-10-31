Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,076,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after buying an additional 291,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 263,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,922 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of IJK opened at $91.69 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
