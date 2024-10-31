Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 64,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 59,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.
Field Trip Health Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75.
About Field Trip Health
Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Field Trip Health
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.