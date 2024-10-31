Fiducient Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $98.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.51.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

