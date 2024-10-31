Fiducient Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 46,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 124,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 52,860 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.