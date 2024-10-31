Fiducient Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,978,000 after buying an additional 7,857,479 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,154,000 after acquiring an additional 798,483 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,755,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACWI opened at $118.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $89.30 and a one year high of $120.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.65.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

