Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 811,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,000. Black Stone Minerals comprises about 1.4% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Black Stone Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSM. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,413.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 357,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,413.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $275,014.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,137.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.93. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 64.88%. The business had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

