Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires 161,761 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,095,000 after acquiring an additional 286,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75,446 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

