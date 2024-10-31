Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14,613.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,270,000 after buying an additional 257,345 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,935,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 237,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after buying an additional 193,428 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

