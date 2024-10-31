Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 235 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 428.9% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,685,000 after buying an additional 1,962,447 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,886,000 after buying an additional 396,951 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,084,000 after purchasing an additional 348,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Up 0.9 %

Lennar stock opened at $171.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $104.68 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

