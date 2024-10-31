Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 180.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,575 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE IRM opened at $127.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

