Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 571,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 102,141 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 735,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after acquiring an additional 152,800 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 40,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,935. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $312,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,094.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,935. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

