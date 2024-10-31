Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 477 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.56.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $176.14 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

