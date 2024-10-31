Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $127,465,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 549,665 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 123.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,016,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,518.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,742,000 after acquiring an additional 386,870 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $166.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $99.37 and a 12-month high of $167.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

