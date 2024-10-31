Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 29,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

Shares of A stock opened at $131.51 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.26 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.50%.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

