Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 709 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.43%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

