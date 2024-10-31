FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

FFD Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

FFDF opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. FFD Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter. FFD Financial had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 26.10%.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

