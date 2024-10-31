FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 473.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,147,540,000 after purchasing an additional 647,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after purchasing an additional 578,350 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

FedEx stock opened at $274.30 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.96 and its 200-day moving average is $274.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America downgraded shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HSBC lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

