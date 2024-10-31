FAT Brands Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

FAT Brands has a payout ratio of -10.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect FAT Brands to earn ($6.79) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -8.2%.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAT opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.81. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Insider Transactions at FAT Brands

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $152.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Elenowitz acquired 6,200 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,200. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $97,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.