Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.81. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.
Farmers Bankshares Trading Up 2.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81.
Farmers Bankshares Company Profile
Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Farmers Bankshares
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.