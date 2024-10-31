Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

