Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Has $189,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $5,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $175.10 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

