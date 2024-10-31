Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,681,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,738,103. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

