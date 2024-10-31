Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Trading 0.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). 371,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 426,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.06 million and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.55.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fair Oaks Income 2021’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

