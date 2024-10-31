Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Fair Isaac worth $45,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 181.2% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $544,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,787.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $2,006.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,897.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,599.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $831.55 and a 12-month high of $2,103.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

