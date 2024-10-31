Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.37.

XOM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,342,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 135,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

