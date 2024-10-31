Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Exelon updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Exelon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.58. 2,955,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,735,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

