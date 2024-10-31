Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Guggenheim

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXEL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Exelixis Stock Up 12.9 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $709,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,475,426.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $709,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 580,325 shares in the company, valued at $16,475,426.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,879. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Exelixis by 107.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,021 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,267,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,817,000 after buying an additional 1,354,062 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $22,455,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $10,906,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,993,000 after buying an additional 424,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

