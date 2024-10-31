Evotec (ETR:EVT) Stock Price Up 8.6% – Still a Buy?

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €7.06 ($7.67) and last traded at €7.06 ($7.67). 1,871,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.50 ($7.07).

Evotec Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €6.10 and its 200-day moving average is €8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

