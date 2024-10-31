Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $6.45 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $55.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 86.74% and a negative return on equity of 964.25%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

