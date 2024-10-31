Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $74,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the third quarter worth $1,522,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZAUG stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52.

Further Reading

