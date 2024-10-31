Evermay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,294 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of FVCBankcorp worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FVCBankcorp

In other news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $25,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,392.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $61,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Trading Down 2.8 %

FVCB opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $236.42 million, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.22.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

