Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 40 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $274.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.91.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

