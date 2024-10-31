EVE (EVEX) to Release Earnings on Monday

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect EVE to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, analysts expect EVE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EVEX opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. EVE has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $940.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.36.

EVEX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

