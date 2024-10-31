EVE (EVEX) to Release Earnings on Monday

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect EVE to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, analysts expect EVE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EVE Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:EVEX opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. EVE has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $940.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
