Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 174.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $98.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

