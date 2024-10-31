Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

NYSE EL opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

