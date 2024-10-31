Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.820-3.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.500-15.620 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.40.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ESS traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.37 and a 200-day moving average of $278.98. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $204.64 and a 52-week high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,627.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $809,325.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,627.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.