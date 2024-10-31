Ergo Price Reaches $0.69 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $53.69 million and approximately $134,650.27 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,093.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00512049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00099340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00224352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00026851 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00022927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00070017 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 78,182,256 coins and its circulating supply is 78,181,962 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

