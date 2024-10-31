Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $789,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,365. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $789,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,365. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,906 shares of company stock worth $9,071,764 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $910.22 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $943.02. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $866.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $804.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $927.67.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

