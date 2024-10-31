Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 31,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Epsilon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Epsilon Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

Shares of EPSN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. 7,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,800. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $127.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Epsilon Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason Stabell bought 9,139 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $48,253.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,669.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Epsilon Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 696.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 252,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

