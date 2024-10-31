Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 2nd

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the medical research company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Enzo Biochem Stock Performance
Enzo Biochem stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
