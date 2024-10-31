Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.2% After Earnings Miss

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $28.98 and last traded at $29.07. 1,886,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,265,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $587,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 330,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.