Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Down 7.0% in October

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ENTG stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,187. Entegris has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Entegris by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $1,647,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth $851,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Entegris by 128.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

